Chesahna Kindred



Dermatologist

Kindred Hair & Skin Center



Dr. Chesahna Kindred, president of Kindred Hair and Skin Center in Columbia, is fi ghting to make dermatology a more racially diverse profession by expanding mentoring opportunities and speaking out for more research into skin and hair diseases that disproportionately strike people of color.

As chair of the dermatology section of the National Medical Association (NMA), which advocates for Black doctors and patients, Kindred leads by example as a mentor.

She usually works with about four students a year, but this year has about 12. “As medical institutions closed to medical students because of the pandemic, these students were left without an avenue to gain mentors, research projects and letters of recommendation,” said Kindred, who has a master’s of business administration and doctor of medicine degrees from the University of Cincinnati. “All are instrumental pieces of the puzzle to be a competitive candidate in my field.” She has connected 200 mostly Black aspiring dermatologists with more than 100 mentors in her NMA Derm Membership Committee. Upset with the lack of dermatology research into the impact of COVID-19 on Blacks, she created the NMA Derm Research Committee.

Among her goals: research skin and hair diseases suffered mostly by Blacks, train Black doctors to lead the clinical trials and recruit more Blacks to be in the clinical trials.

Kindred has also brought together Black doctors in Howard County in the Onyx Medical Society, which recently helped their most vulnerable patients, elderly Blacks with comorbidities, get COVID-19 vaccines after they were unable to make online appointments.