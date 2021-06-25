Quantcast

Congress repeals Trump-era regulations on payday lenders

By: Associated Press Ken Sweet June 25, 2021

Congress overturned a set of regulations enacted in the final days of the Trump administration that effectively allowed payday lenders to avoid state laws capping interest rates.

