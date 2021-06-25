Elyse Pine



Lead Physician, Gender Joy Program

Chase Brexton Health Care



Dr. Elyse Pine, lead physician with Gender Journeys of Youth, said it’s been very rewarding caring for transgender youth. After 10 years of meeting patients and their families, she understands the challenges they face every day.

“There are many children and adolescents who experience an internal feeling of gender that does not match their assigned gender, and they and their families often need extra support and care,” she said in 2016.

Pine said she has tried to educate other doctors, families and young people but there are many misconceptions about medical care for transgender youth. She hopes my addressing those as an outspoken advocate, the youths will gain greater acceptance.

“Family acceptance is the single most important factor in the mental health and well-being of LGBT youth, and so my role as a physician goes beyond the exam room. I work outside my clinic time on better poli­cies and information and safer schools so my patients will live in a healthier environment,” she said.

Chase Brexton worked hard during the pandemic to remain connected to trans­gender youth, Pine said. “The past year brought additional challenges as almost all Maryland schools were virtual-only and people felt more isolated than before.”

Sam McClure, executive director of Chase Brexton’s Center for LGBTQ Health Equity, said Pine is a respected expert in pediatric endocrinology and most of her patients had some negative experiences in health care before they finally found her.

“They have many questions. They have questions that no one has been able to answer for them. They are greeted by a doctor who sees all of them, the child and their family. She listens, she counsels and advises. She explains the science and she validates their experience. She provides exemplary care that saves lives,” McClure said.