H. Neal Reynolds



Intensivist/Critical Care Physician

R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center

Critical care expert Dr. H. Neal Reyn­olds was in a high-risk category – he’s a septuagenarian – when the pandemic struck last year, so Reynolds was sent home to be safe. Fortunately, he was instrumental in immediately setting up a robotic telehealth program at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the Univer­sity of Maryland that let him provide remote care from his home 22 miles away in Annap­olis.

Robotic health care had been around for many years before the pandemic, but using it to protect health care workers during a crisis like a pandemic was new, Reynolds said in 2020.

“The robots allow us to get to the bedside virtually without putting the physicians or other health care workers at risk of being infected,” he said. “We wanted to keep health care workers working if they could.”

Reynolds can work with the help of his robot, Fast Freddy. Reynolds can drive the robot through the halls and into patients’ rooms to check vital signs and medical records, and complete visual exams. From the screen at the top of the robot, he can talk with patients and consult with other medical professionals.

The technology has been added in every area that treats COVID-19 patients, including all intensive care and step down units. Reyn­olds said the care process changed quickly with the pandemic – staff was trained quickly, devices were deployed in record time and within a month, the robots were driving down the halls of the hospital directing multidisci­plinary rounds, performing family conferences and supervising procedures.

“I always introduce myself to patients, say, ‘Hello, I am Dr. Reynolds, one of the critical care doctors, how are you doing today?’ and we talk in real-time,” he said, adding he is part of the team that makes rounds together. “It’s no different than when I am there phys­ically. Patient acceptance is very, very high.”