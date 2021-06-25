Quantcast

Hogan names state’s attorney to Carroll County Circuit Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 25, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday named Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian L. DeLeonardo to the Carroll County Circuit Court. DeLeonardo, a Republican who has served as the county’s chief prosecutor since 2014, will succeed retired Carroll County Circuit Judge Thomas F. Stansfield. “Brian DeLeonardo has a long and distinguished record of service and will make an ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo