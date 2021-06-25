Lori Mulligan



Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives (Ret.)

Gilchrist



When Lori Mulligan joined Gilchrist in 1994, the fledgling hospice program had five patients with between eight to 10 staff members. “It was very bare-bones,” she said. “I had just a cubicle in the hall and no training.”

She initiated a small capital campaign to raise money. “Somehow I knew that this organization was special and would thrive,” she said. As head of marketing and development, Mulligan helped Gilchrist to cement its reputation and grow to become a premier hospice organization in the state.

“No one is prepared to have a loved one die,” she said. “It is a wrenching experi­ence, but we gave them the help they needed through the dying process. To hear the gratitude of people who had experi­enced Gilchrist’s care was so gratifying for me. Family members often told us that the help we gave them had a profound impact on their lives that would last a lifetime.”

In her 25 years at Gilchrist, Mulligan oversaw the creation of the company’s brand, marketing its services to the community, executing multiple fundraising events every year and securing support through philanthropy as a way to build the organization. Her efforts helped to raise close to $100 million for the orga­nization before she retired this year. She also helped to bring unique programs to the facility, such as music therapy, and launched many offerings such as Jewish Care and Support, pediatric hospice, a veterans program and elder medical care.

Mulligan serves on the board of St. Ignatius Loyola Academy, a tuition-free Jesuit middle school for boys in the inner city from low-income and underserved neighborhoods. She has been helping to fundraise for a new initiative to form a lower school.

“The impact of this education experi­ence will last a lifetime and help students develop into strong citizens and leaders,” she said.