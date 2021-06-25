Mark Katlic



Chair, Department of Surgery and Surgeon-in-chief

Sinai Hospital



As a resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Mark Katlic was researching surgical outcomes in 100-year-old patients. His findings paper, “Surgery in Centenarians,” was published in the Journal of the American Medical Associ­ation and served as the foundation for much of his work in medicine and set him on his career trajectory.

A thoracic surgeon and chief of surgery at Sinai Hospital, Katlic has made innumerable contributions to the field over three decades with a specific focus on the needs of older patients.

His work led to the 2012 opening of the Sinai Center for Geriatric Surgery, the nation’s first surgical center dedicated exclusively to providing specialized surgical and pre- and post-operative care for older adults. With the center’s success, other hospitals across the country have developed their own geriatric surgery programs.

For more than five years, Katlic has worked with the American College of Surgeons on a core team, establishing geriatric surgery standards known as the Geriatric Surgery Verification Program. Recently released, several programs across the country have been verified.

He is also the founder of Sinai Hospi­tal’s nationally recognized Aging Surgeon Program, which evaluates the physical and cognitive function of late-career surgeons to ensure they can continue to practice medi­cine safely. The objective evaluation is designed to shield surgeons from invalid or unreliable methods of assessing profes­sional competence and to have a high degree of reliability.

He has pioneered Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS) under local anes­thesia and sedation, with the results of nearly 600 cases published in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery in 2017. He also designed a simplified screening tool, the Sinai Abbreviated Geriatric Evaluation (SAGE), to assess geriatric patients’ risk before undergoing major elective surgery. Katlic and his team hope the tool will be used in specialty clinics and follow patients over time to monitor their functional, cogni­tive and frailty status.