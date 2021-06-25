Nancy S. Goldstein



Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing

Nurse Practitioner, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Nancy S. Goldstein, nurse practi­tioner for Johns Hopkins Hospital and assistant professor for Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, approaches nursing care with an educa­tional frame of mind, integrating her research to improve evidence-based clinical performance and patient outcomes.

Goldstein was able to improve health outcomes for patients through her health assessment techniques, Substance Abuse Disorder (SUD) education, and sobriety planning, relapse prevention and risk reduc­tion counseling. She was also responsible for establishing multidisciplinary health teams at the Johns Hopkins Broadway Center for Addiction.

Goldstein developed the SUD prevention strategies and risk reduction techniques in the clinical setting, and also developed the course content for SUD education for the pre-license, master’s, doctoral and post-graduate programs at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges for the treatment of SUD patients, yet Goldstein developed protocols to actively support patients and the health care team and ensured optimal plans of care were maintained. Goldstein was also instrumental in regularly providing health assessments for admission, ongoing care, and wellness and prescription checks to the SUD population.

“We have learned valuable lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic that have served as the inspiration for new ideas, methods of education and techniques in patient care. It is my hope that a new standard for the nurse practitioner can be fostered through my examples,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein is president of the Maryland Nurses Association, District 2 and also serves as a member of the Leadership Advi­sory Board for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. In 2020, she received the Stierle Exemplary Service Award from the Maryland Nurses Association.