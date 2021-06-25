Thomas D. Hess



Chief of Staff

Sheppard Pratt

As Sheppard Pratt’s longest-serving employee, Chief of Staff Thomas D. Hess, MBA, MEd, considers his 52 years of work at the private, nonprofit mental health provider to be his most significant professional accomplishment.

While a student at Johns Hopkins Univer­sity, Hess began volunteering at Sheppard Pratt and was later hired as a teacher for its Forbush Children’s Center. He would go on to become the school’s first administrator and launch the first inpatient unit for children. Later, he served as administrator for the adolescent and child division.

Hess continued to earn leadership posi­tions throughout the organization, including special assistant to the president and vice president of facilities and construction. He began his current role as chief of staff in 2017.

He is credited with playing a prominent role in Sheppard Pratt’s expansion over the years. Within the organization’s schools, he reorga­nized the Mount Airy School and the Bliss and Laverne Forbush Center into the Forbush School to offer education from elementary to high school for children with mental illness and special needs. He also was involved with the building of the Harry and Jeanette Wein­berg building, completed in 2005, and the upcoming Baltimore/Washington Campus hospital for behavioral health services loca­tion, to be opened this summer.

With an equal devotion to his commu­nity, Hess has made an invaluable impact on society. He was a member of and later appointed president of the Harford County Board of Education. Over the years, he has also served as president of the Harford Swim League, president of Emmorton Recreation Council, chairman and cub master of Cub Pack 973, cookie father of a Brownie Troop and founder of the Emmorton Recreation girls soccer program, which continues to flourish 32 years after its beginning.