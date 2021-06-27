Adanna M. Smith | Goodell DeVries

Adanna M. Smith has joined the law firm Goodell DeVries as an associate.

Smith defends health care providers and health care organizations in medical malpractice litigation. Before joining the firm, she was a law clerk to Judge Julie R. Rubin in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City where she assisted the judge primarily with commercial and toxic tort cases.

Prior to her clerkship, Smith gained legal experience in the Office of the Attorney General of Maryland, a large medical university in-house counsel office, and private law firms with a focus on complex business and commercial litigation.

While in law school, Smith was president of the University of Baltimore Moot Court team and a contracts law scholar.

She is a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law (Juris Doctor, 2019) and The University of Dayton (Bachelor of Science, 2016).

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.