Quantcast

Some employees, employers at odds over return to in-person working

By: Eric Neugeboren June 27, 2021

A disconnect is emerging between some employees and employers over the return to working in-person, and human resources professionals in Maryland say the tension could result in turnover. With the pandemic’s effects on companies’ operations subsiding, organizations are beginning to evaluate what their workplaces will look like in a post-pandemic world. Many employers have not committed to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo