Louis Camper III | Finmarc Management

Finmarc Management Inc. , a Bethesda-based commercial real estate firm, has announced the hiring of Louis Camper III to the position of senior property manager.

Camper, who brings more than 15 years of property management experience to the company, was formerly commercial property manager for Weitzman.

In his new position, Camper will assume day-to-day asset management responsibilities for a portion of the Finmarc Management portfolio comprised of seven million square feet of commercial office, industrial/flex and retail properties located throughout the mid-Atlantic region. This includes implementing property management processes and protocols to assure the peak operating efficiency of the portfolio, addressing the needs of tenants in a timely fashion and working with third-party vendors to perform maintenance and repair.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.