Quantcast

Md. health secretary: State reluctant to mandate student vaccinations

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 28, 2021

State health officials say they are wary of pressuring local school systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students returning in the fall. In general, key measurements of the pandemic are all showing continuing positive trends just days before the state of emergency and statewide mask requirements are set to end on July 1.  Included in those ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo