OneLife Fitness to enter Baltimore market this winter

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2021

US Fitness Holdings LLC Monday announced that Onelife Fitness will open its first sports club in the greater Baltimore area at Hunt Valley Towne Centre in Cockeysville this winter. The center at 118 Shawan Road is open for visitors to preview the club. The 55,000-square-foot fitness center features two levels of fitness space. Amenities include a ...

