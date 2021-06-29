Quantcast

CPower grows distributed energy managed capacity to 4.3 GW

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021

Baltimore-based national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management on Tuesday announced it has enrolled 4.3 GW for the 2021-22 delivery year.

