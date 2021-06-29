Danielle Beyrodt | Hill Management Services

The Hunt Valley Business Forum (HVBF), a business association in northern Baltimore County that advocates for, supports and promotes the businesses of the greater Hunt Valley market, has presented Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and COO of Hill Management Services with its Chairman’s Award. The award recognizes the business group’s Member of the Year.

She proposed that our organization create a long-term corporate sponsorship program, which resulted in the recruitment of numerous companies stepping forward to make financial contributions to our group. Danielle also agreed to Chair our Public Policy committee and she quickly tasked the members to take the lead on 17 separate issues ranging from the light rail, traffic lights, rezoning, legislative issues and commercial real estate.

