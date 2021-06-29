Quantcast

DataTribe announces $2.5M seed investment in Ntrinsec

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021

Fulton-based DataTribe announceda $2.5 million seed investment in cybersecurity company Ntrinsec.

