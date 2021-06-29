Quantcast

Maryland Tech Council to host 2021 Bio Innovation Conference

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021

The Frederick-based Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the state’s largest technology and life sciences trade association, announced Tuesday that registration is open for the 2021 Bio Innovation Conference, the first fully integrated event featuring in-person and virtual experiences for the region’s life sciences community. Scheduled for Oct. 4-5, the conference draws professionals from industry, academia and government ...

