Quantcast

State agencies’ move to downtown Baltimore expected to take 2 years

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter June 29, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to transplant thousands of state employees to Baltimore’s central business district will take about two years to complete, officials said on Tuesday. The state has begun putting out requests for proposals for prospective landlords, and each of the 12 agencies moving into the downtown area will have its own RPF based on its unique needs. From there, the lease acquisition ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo