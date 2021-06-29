Quantcast

United Way of Central Md. to expand STEP eviction protection program

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2021

The United Way of Central Maryland announced Tuesday it will expand the Strategic Targeted Eviction Prevention (STEP) Program to serve residents in Baltimore city as well as Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties as the national CDC moratorium on evictions is set to expire this month. With $43 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), ...

