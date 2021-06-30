Quantcast

June 30, 2021

Antonio P. 'Tony' Salazar Commissioner of Financial Regulation Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation As commissioner of financial regulation for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Antonio P. “Tony” Salazar is proud of his team and its service during the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes the agency’s ability to serve Marylanders at a high level while operating ...

