By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Brian Monday Regional President Mid-South Metro TD Bank Brian Monday has nearly 40 years of experience in commercial banking, including leadership positions at NationsBank in McLean, Virginia and SunTrust Bank in Vienna, Virginia. He joined TD Bank in 2004 and held a variety of positions before being named regional president for the bank’s Metro D.C. and North Carolina region ...

