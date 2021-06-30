Quantcast

BWI receives GBAC STAR accreditation

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Airport has earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the industry’s gold standard for clean and safe public facilities, it was announced Wednesday. As verified by GBAC, BWI Marshall Airport has applied the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention amid the COVID-19 pandemic. GBAC is a division of ...

