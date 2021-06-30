Quantcast

Calvert Hall receives $1M gift for endowed scholarship

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Calvert Hall College High School Wednesday announced Renee and Michael Curreri have given a $1 million gift to the institution to create the Michael Paul Curreri ’69 Scholarship. The scholarship will provide need-based tuition assistance to the sons of active or retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces. If no students meet the primary preference criteria, ...

