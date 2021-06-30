Quantcast

Clearway Pain Solutions merges with Ala. company

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Annapolis-based Clearway Pain Solutions Wednesday announced a merger with The Center for Pain, creating one of the largest integrated pain solutions practices in the U.S. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The combined company now has 40 doctors and 59 clinical practitioners serving 43 locations in Maryland, Florida, Alabama and Delaware. The Center for Pain, based in Montgomery, Alabama, was founded in ...

