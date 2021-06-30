Introducing The Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking and Financial Services

The men and women who are leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services found 2020 an extraordinary challenge.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to address the urgent financial needs of businesses and other institutions that desperately needed financing to keep their doors open, meet payrolls and preserve the nation’s economy.
The 30 people you’ll meet in our inaugural Power 30 Banking & Finance List rose to the challenge. We’re pleased to profile them in this special publication.
This list was chosen by our editorial team. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective. Many of the Power 30 are familiar to all of us, but some are known mostly inside their organizations or communities.
In these pages we explore how these leaders view the banking and financial services landscape, not only how it now exists but what it may look like in the future. And, just as importantly, we’ve tried to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are and how they were personally affected by the pandemic.
This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2021 that will showcase the most powerful figures in law, higher education, health care, manufacturing and other fields. It was preceded by our Power 100 List, which showcased the most powerful men and women from all fields of endeavor across Maryland.
You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.
We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.
Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor
Scott Beatty Jr.
President, CEO
Shore United Bank
Kevin Benson
President, CEO
Rosedale Federal Savings and Loan Association
Augie Chiasera
Greater Baltimore/Chesapeake Region President
M&T Bank
Christopher College
Managing Partner
TCP Venture Capital
Patrick Collins
Partner, Managing Director
Greenspring Advisors
Janet Currie
Greater Maryland Market President
Bank of America
Dereck Davis
Chair
House Economic Matters Committee
Celine Dufétel
CFO and COO
T. Rowe Price Group
Greg Farno
Maryland Regional President
Truist Bank
Laura Gamble
Greater Maryland Regional President
PNC Bank
John Hamilton
President, CEO
MECU Credit Union
Michael Hankin
President, CEO
Brown Advisory
Joseph Haskins Jr.
Chairman, CEO
Harbor Bank
Lisa Hayes
Senior Wealth Strategist/Senior Vice President
PNC Wealth Management
Delores Goodwin Kelley
Chair
Senate Finance Committee
Robert Kunisch Jr.
President, COO
Howard Bank
Don Lewis
President, CEO
Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union
Ramon Looby
President, CEO
Maryland Bankers Association
Brian Monday
Regional President Mid-South Metro
TD Bank
Tonia Niedzialkowski
President
Point Breeze Credit Union
Thomas Regnante
Maryland Market Executive
JP Morgan Chase & Co
Carissa Rodeheaver
Chair, President, CEO
First United Bank & Trust
Antonio Salazar
Commissioner of Financial Regulation
State of Maryland
Daniel Schrider
President, CEO
Sandy Spring Bank
Mary Ann Scully
CEO & Chair
Howard Bank
Rick Stafford
President, CEO
Tower Federal Credit Union
William Stromberg
Chairman, CEO
T. Rowe Price Group
Dave Sweiderk
President, CEO
SECU
Patty Tuttle
Maryland Regional President
Wells Fargo Bank
Pat Vaughan
East Region Divisional President
RBC Wealth Management