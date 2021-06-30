Quantcast

Journal reports Md. biotech’s malaria vaccine as safe

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Researchers from Rockville biotech company Sanaria Inc. and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are making progress in the development of highly protective malaria vaccines. In an article published Wednesday in Nature, a publication from the International Journal of Science, Sanaria’s PfSPZ-CVac (CQ) vaccine is reported as being safe and protecting 100% of six subjects against a ...

