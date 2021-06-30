Quantcast

June 30, 2021

Kevin Benson President and CEO Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association Kevin Benson became the ninth president of Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association in 2016 after serving in a variety of leadership positions at the institution. From 2010 to 2016, he served as chief lending officer at Rosedale, where he built a robust residential and commercial lending ...

