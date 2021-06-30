Quantcast

In 2021, more so than ever, midyear a good time to assess financial vital signs

By: Commentary: June 30, 2021

A midyear financial review is often a good idea. This year, it's almost essential. With people going back to offices, travel resuming and Congress making significant changes to various laws affecting your finances, consider taking some time to check in on your money. You might be able to make some smart moves to reflect the new ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo