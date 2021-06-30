Quantcast

Md.’s US Bullet Proofing acquired by Quikserv

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Upper Marlboro-based U.S. Bullet Proofing Inc. (USBP), a maker of blast, ballistic and forced entry resistant doors, windows, wall systems and louvers, Wednesday was acquired by Quikserv Inc., a manufacturer of transaction windows, ticket windows headquartered in Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. USBP's products are used in high security applications across government buildings, military ...

