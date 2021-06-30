Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

Patty Tuttle Maryland Regional President Wells Fargo Bank Patty Tuttle took the helm as the Maryland Regional President for Wells Fargo when the banking giant was experiencing a publicity nightmare. Despite the troubling times, Tuttle worked to ease concerns of customers and employees, and successfully outlined a plan to move forward. Tuttle began her career at Wells Fargo as ...

