Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awards more than $43K in grants

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2021

The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded 11 grants in 2021, totaling $43,515.56. Over the past 11 years, the Women's Giving Circle has donated $445,582.86 in grants to 55 nonprofits that serve women, families and children in Harford County. This year grants of $5,000 were awarded to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford ...

