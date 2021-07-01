Quantcast

Baltimore to undergo citywide real estate process review

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021

Acting Baltimore Real Estate Director Andy Frank Thursday announced his department will lead an interagency collaborative effort to review the city’s current real estate assets, management and transaction systems and processes and real estate expertise across all city agencies. This effort, akin to a multi-agency performance audit, will continue the critical examination of operations and workflows ...

