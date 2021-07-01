Quantcast

CBO projects federal deficit will hit $3 trillion this year

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger July 1, 2021

The Congressional Budget Office says that the federal budget deficit will again hit $3 trillion this year, $745 billion more than its estimate five months ago, as it takes into account the cost of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan. In an updated forecast Thursday, the CBO said the deficit for the current 2021 ...

