Coppin St. starts Featherstone HBCU College Scholarship Award

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation and Coppin State University announced a strategic partnership Thursday that will create economic and professional opportunities for students from underrepresented communities. In 2021, the partnership will award $3,000 Featherstone HBCU Scholarships to high academic achieving students. This initiative is part of the Featherstone Foundation's College and Career Readiness portfolio that will award 30 college scholarships through a $68,000 fund this year. The ...

