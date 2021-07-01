Quantcast

Crosby Marketing Communications joins Diversity Action Alliance

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has joined the Diversity Action Alliance, a national coalition working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the public relations and communications fields, the company said Thursday. The Diversity Action Alliance brings together leaders of the world’s top public relations organizations to increase participation by underrepresented groups, as measured by recruitment, retention ...

