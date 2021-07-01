Quantcast

Divided Md. PSC gives Pepco $52.2M rate hike

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021

In a split decision this week, the Maryland Public Service Commission approved Potomac Electric Power Company’s (Pepco) multi-year rate plan, setting the stage for rate increases for typical Maryland Pepco residential customers of $5.20 per month after two years. Two of the five commissioners dissented, stating that they would have denied Pepco’s multi-year proposal altogether. The commission’s ...

