John Smolen | Ballard Spahr

Baltimore attorney John Smolen has been elected to the partnership of the national law firm of Ballard Spahr.

Smolen co-leads the firm’s P3/Infrastructure Practice Group. He counsels public entities, private concessionaires/contractors, and financing parties in large, complex design-build and public-private partnership (P3/PPP) civil and social infrastructure projects across the country. He has played a leading role in the project development, procurement, negotiation, financing, and administration of several alternative projects deliveries in the transportation, transit, social infrastructure and maritime/riverine port spaces.

He has represented lenders, as well as developer consortia, in several horizontal and vertical infrastructure projects, from statutory drafting, through pre-procurement, deal structuring, procurement, and negotiation, to post-selection commercial and financial close, with additional experience in implementation and administration.

