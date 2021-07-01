Quantcast

Kratos developing hypersonic flight experiment test vehicle in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. announced Thursday its Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) Division has received a contract from the Navy Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, White Sands Detachment to develop a hypersonic, experimental test vehicle in Maryland to perform flight tests for the maturation of high-speed flight technology for missile defense ...

