NCAA clears way for college athlete compensation as state laws loom

By: Associated Press Schuyler Dixon July 1, 2021

The NCAA Board of Directors approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics Wednesday, clearing the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity.

