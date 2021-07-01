Quantcast

Port of Baltimore lands new container service

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021

An Asian container service through Southeast Asia/Vietnam and China will soon be moving its products through the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore after reaching a deal with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA), it was announced Thursday. The launch of a new Maersk Line Transpacific/Panama Canal service will begin this month ...

