Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions added after 2020 election

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman July 1, 2021

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers after last year's elections.

