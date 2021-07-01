Quantcast

Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected tax charges

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak July 1, 2021

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, surrendered to authorities early Thursday ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.

