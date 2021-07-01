ADVERTISEMENT

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION ASSOCIATE

Semmes, Bowen & Semmes has an immediate opening for an associate with experience in Workers’ Compensation law and/or Insurance Defense Liability law. Candidates should possess strong academic credentials and excellent research, writing and communication skills and have the ability to work independently. MD Bar required , DC / VA Bar optional. Competitive salary with full benefits and eligibility for annual bonus. Please forward resume and writing samples to:

Karen Paglia

kpaglia@semmes.com

Semmes, Bowen & Semmes

25 S. Charles Street, Ste. 1400

Baltimore, MD 21201

EOE/AA /Minority/Female/Vets/Disabled/LGBTQ+

