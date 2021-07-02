Quantcast

Audit: Md. higher ed commission not ensuring digital security

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 2, 2021

Sensitive personal information collected by the Maryland Higher Education Commission continues to remain vulnerable, according to a recent audit report presented to lawmakers. The finding is one of eight identified by the Office of Legislative Audits and one of five that remained unaddressed from previous reviews. None of the reviews suggest criminal activity or a loss ...

