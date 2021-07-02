Quantcast

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with child sex abuse victims

By: Associated Press Randall Chase July 2, 2021

The Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse.

