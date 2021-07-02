Quantcast

Federal executions halted; Garland orders protocols reviewed

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long and Michael Tarm July 2, 2021

The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months.

