First United announces Q3 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2021

Oakland-based First United Corporation announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share that will be payable on Aug. 2 to holders of record of the corporation's common stock as of July 19.

