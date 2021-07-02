Quantcast

Flying Dog Brewery jumps into non-alcoholic arena

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2021

Flying Dog Brewery, the Frederick-based regional craft brewer, Friday announced the release of its first non-alcoholic brand. Deepfake Non-Alcoholic IPA is the brewery’s first NA release and the newest addition to its year-round lineup. The NA IPA started shipping to distributors Friday in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

