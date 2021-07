McDaniel College has named Aaron Slaughter to its board of trustees. Slaughter graduated in 2010 with a dual degree in accounting and economics from McDaniel, where he was a three-time captain of the Green Terror football team. A certified public accountant, Slaughter is a senior manager at Withum, a national top-ranking public accounting firm.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.